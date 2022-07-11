Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 70,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,149,062 shares.The stock last traded at $45.47 and had previously closed at $45.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $953,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098,612 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $638,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

