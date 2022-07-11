AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.64 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.78.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis purchased 32,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $54,164.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,164.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

