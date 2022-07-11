Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
AIRI stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $21.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.79.
Air Industries Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.