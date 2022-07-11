Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €182.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €182.00 ($189.58) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.50% from the stock’s previous close.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($144.79) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($156.25) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($147.92) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($151.04) target price on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($161.46) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA:AIR traded up €1.36 ($1.42) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €96.04 ($100.04). 1,123,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($71.13) and a one year high of €99.97 ($104.14). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €101.98 and a 200 day moving average of €107.28.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.