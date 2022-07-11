Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €142.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €142.00 ($147.92) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($151.04) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($161.46) price target on Airbus in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($156.25) price target on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($144.79) price target on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($187.50) price target on Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

EPA:AIR traded up €1.36 ($1.42) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €96.04 ($100.04). 1,123,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($71.13) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($104.14). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €107.28.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

