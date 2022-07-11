Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €35.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.46) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €27.00 ($28.13) price target on Aixtron in a report on Friday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.08) price target on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.08) price target on Aixtron in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Aixtron stock opened at €24.14 ($25.15) on Thursday. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €15.20 ($15.83) and a 52 week high of €27.99 ($29.16). The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

