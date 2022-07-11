Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.01 and last traded at $110.08. Approximately 218,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,988,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.90.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day moving average of $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $300.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 144,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 20,266 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 231.8% in the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.