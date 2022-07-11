Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $83.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.64.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 54.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.14). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alteryx Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.
