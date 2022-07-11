Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $83.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 54.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $52.47 on Monday. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.14). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.