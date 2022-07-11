Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.38. Approximately 80,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,739,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

