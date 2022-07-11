American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Lowered to $201.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

American Express stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.22. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.30 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

