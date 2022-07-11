American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Increased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,748 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 2.7% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.89. 30,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.30 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.22. The firm has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.63.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

