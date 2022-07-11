Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.04. 11,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,277. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.38. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

