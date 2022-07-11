AmonD (AMON) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AmonD (AMON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. AmonD has a market capitalization of $801,194.03 and approximately $1,662.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00116917 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016913 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033250 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 838,630,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

