Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Tunc Doluca Sells 2,400 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $2.38 on Monday, hitting $147.56. 2,684,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.68.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

