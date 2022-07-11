Analysts’ New Coverage for July 11th (AAMC, ADXS, AUMN, BCOR, BYD, CRBP, DMPZF, EFOI, ESBA, FONR)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, July 11th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management Corp alerts:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR). They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Investec began coverage on shares of JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF). Investec issued a buy rating and a GBX 906 ($10.97) price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB). They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies (CNSX:ORTH). They issued a buy rating and a $1.35 price target on the stock.

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF). The firm issued an outperform rating and a C$1.35 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN). Daiwa Capital Markets issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR). Loop Capital issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of System1 (NYSE:SST). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sernova (TSE:SVA). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.