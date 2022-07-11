Analysts Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) PT at $242.14

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,876,000 after purchasing an additional 121,264 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 637,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $194.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.56. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $216.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

