Analysts Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Target Price at $127.40

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

RGA opened at $115.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.38. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $127.22.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

