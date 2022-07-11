Analysts Set Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target at $257.33

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 230 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 230 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after buying an additional 1,399,513 shares in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 15.11%. On average, analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Sandvik AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.