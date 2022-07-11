Analysts Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Price Target at $71.83

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sidoti lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of SR opened at $71.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.34. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Spire by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

