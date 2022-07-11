Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Boosted by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 1.5% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 52.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,878. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.96. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.98.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

