APi Group (NYSE:APG) Shares Gap Up to $15.10

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $15.72. APi Group shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 3,878 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APG shares. Bank of America upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 12,600 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $182,322.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,088,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 866,755 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,528,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after acquiring an additional 762,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 163.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after acquiring an additional 746,708 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,066,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after acquiring an additional 454,998 shares during the period.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

