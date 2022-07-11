APi Group (NYSE:APG) Shares Gap Up to $15.10

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $15.72. APi Group shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 3,878 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on APG shares. Bank of America upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88.
In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 12,600 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $182,322.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,088,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 866,755 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,528,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after acquiring an additional 762,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 163.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after acquiring an additional 746,708 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,066,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after acquiring an additional 454,998 shares during the period.
About APi Group (NYSE:APG)
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
