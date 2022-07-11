Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2022

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APLE. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,707 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.