Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APLE. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,707 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

