ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MT. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($47.92) to €46.10 ($48.02) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.71.

NYSE MT opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.00. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $1.02. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $21.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after buying an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,126,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,074,000 after purchasing an additional 558,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,669 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

