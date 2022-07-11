Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 39,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.91. 13,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,881. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

