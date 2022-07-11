Argon (ARGON) Achieves Market Cap of $151,790.01

Argon (ARGON) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $151,790.01 and approximately $61,192.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00118003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033225 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 85,267,934 coins and its circulating supply is 79,439,652 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.