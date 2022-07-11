Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $378,000 Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,542,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,380,000 after buying an additional 823,682 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $17,864,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 1,219,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,706,000 after purchasing an additional 269,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,544,000 after purchasing an additional 244,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 386,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.30. The company had a trading volume of 25,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

