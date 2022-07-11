Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Purchases 45 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises approximately 0.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.43.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $346.39. 2,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,696. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

