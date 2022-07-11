Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,169 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 1.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.62. 80,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,083,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

