Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 million, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTW. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Art's-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

