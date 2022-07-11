AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.68

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 39 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMK shares. Raymond James cut their price target on AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.44). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. AssetMark Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Kim sold 1,801 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $36,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,494,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,585 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $31,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,995 shares of company stock valued at $159,076. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.