Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Trading Down 8.4%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 6,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,078,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $717.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,811 shares of company stock valued at $243,848. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,189,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,085,000 after purchasing an additional 772,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,418 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,072 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,579 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

