Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 901,726 shares.The stock last traded at $7.91 and had previously closed at $7.78.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of -0.39.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
