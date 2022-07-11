Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 901,726 shares.The stock last traded at $7.91 and had previously closed at $7.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of -0.39.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,729,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after acquiring an additional 947,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,624,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,830,000 after acquiring an additional 843,496 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $14,812,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 9,984.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,541,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,824 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 544,200 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.