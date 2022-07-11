Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEXAY shares. Societe Generale cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atos from €25.00 ($26.04) to €16.00 ($16.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atos from €29.00 ($30.21) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Atos from €26.00 ($27.08) to €15.00 ($15.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $2.42 on Monday. Atos has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

