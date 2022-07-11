Audius Price Hits $0.33 (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001618 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $239.75 million and $7.80 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,421.30 or 1.00015933 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002820 BTC.

About Audius

Audius is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,110,142,308 coins and its circulating supply is 725,865,017 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.