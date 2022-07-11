Aurox Price Hits $16.89 on Exchanges (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, Aurox has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for about $16.89 or 0.00081994 BTC on major exchanges. Aurox has a market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $241,799.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aurox

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

