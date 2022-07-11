Auteco Minerals Limited (ASX:AUT) Insider Buys A$22,500.00 in Stock

Auteco Minerals Limited (ASX:AUT – Get Rating) insider Michael Naylor bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,500.00 ($15,410.96).

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Auteco Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auteco Minerals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia and Canada. The company primarily focuses on exploration and evaluation of gold resources. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the Pickle Crow gold project located in Ontario, Canada. The company also explores for vanadium and titanium deposits.

