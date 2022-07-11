Auteco Minerals Limited (ASX:AUT) Insider Buys A$22,500.00 in Stock

Auteco Minerals Limited (ASX:AUT – Get Rating) insider Michael Naylor bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,500.00 ($15,410.96).
The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Auteco Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Auteco Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auteco Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.