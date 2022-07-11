Auto Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.69 Million (AUTO)

Auto (AUTO) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Auto has a total market capitalization of $16.00 million and $2.69 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can currently be bought for approximately $301.95 or 0.01480379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Auto has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,397.27 or 1.00001991 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

