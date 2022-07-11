Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Trading Up 7.1%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) shares were up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 134,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,042,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Auxly Cannabis Group ( TSE:XLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$22.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile (TSE:XLY)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.