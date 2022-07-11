Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Avient alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $39.20 on Thursday. Avient has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avient by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.