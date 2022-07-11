AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been given a €28.00 ($29.17) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($30.21) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.21) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($35.42) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get AXA alerts:

EPA:CS traded up €0.38 ($0.40) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €21.61 ($22.51). 3,941,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.21. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($23.05) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($28.84).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.