AXIS Token Trading Up 39.1% Over Last Week (AXIS)

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AXIS Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. AXIS Token has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $394.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AXIS Token

AXIS Token (AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

AXIS Token Coin Trading

