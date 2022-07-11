Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of MYAGF stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

