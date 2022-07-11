Azuki Price Reaches $0.0115 on Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $130,079.99 and approximately $40.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

