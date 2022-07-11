B-cube.ai (BCUBE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $175.00

B-cube.ai (BCUBE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. One B-cube.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. B-cube.ai has a market cap of $342,590.87 and approximately $175.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, B-cube.ai has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00135569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016001 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000325 BTC.

B-cube.ai Coin Profile

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,838,663 coins and its circulating supply is 9,505,034 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

