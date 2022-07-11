Baader Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €39.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($40.63) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($45.83) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A stock opened at €33.69 ($35.09) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €31.97 ($33.30) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($50.57). The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €35.44 and a 200-day moving average of €38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.