Baader Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €39.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2022

Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($40.63) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($45.83) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of G1A stock opened at €33.69 ($35.09) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €31.97 ($33.30) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($50.57). The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €35.44 and a 200-day moving average of €38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

