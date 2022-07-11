Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.88

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99.
Babcock International Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCKIY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babcock International Group (BCKIY)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.