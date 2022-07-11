Balancer Market Capitalization Tops $176.89 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.33 or 0.00021752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $176.89 million and approximately $27.14 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Balancer

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 50,541,716 coins and its circulating supply is 40,808,049 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

