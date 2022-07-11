Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) was down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.02 and last traded at C$9.03. Approximately 150,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,470,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.02.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -15.85. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.89.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.