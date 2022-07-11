Bank of America Cuts Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $34.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on UPST. Barclays lowered Upstart from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of Upstart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Upstart from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.92.

UPST opened at $27.09 on Friday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.05.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

