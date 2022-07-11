Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank OZK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.71.

Bank OZK stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.49. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $5,121,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

